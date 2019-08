Ooltewah, TN-(WDEF-TV) Ringgold’s Ben Rebne is in third place after the second round of the Tennessee State Amateur at the Honors Course. Rebne carded a 3-under 69 on Wednesday to finish up at four-under-par. The Dalton State golfer is three shots behind leader Nolan Ray. Tanner Owens is in second place at -6. Lookout Mountain’s Winston Brown stands at +3, and former Chattanooga Mocs golfer Lake Johnson is at +4.