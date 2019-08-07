Galen Riley with Chattahooligans Wins Supporter of the Year

(www.npsl.com) – The National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) recently announced that Galen Riley has been selected as the 2019 Global Scarves Supporter of the Year.

“I am honored to accept this award on behalf of The Chattahooligans and the CFC fan

community,” Riley said. “This has been a challenging year for all those who love The Club that Chattanooga Built. Everyone doubled their commitment, their intensity, and left no doubt that, with an enduring effort and community-first focus, this special club can be ours forever.”

Riley has been a fan of Chattanooga FC since its inaugural 2009 season, is one of 3,253 CFC fan-owners, and serves the club as a volunteer in numerous roles with The Chattahooligans supporters group.

The selection was made through online voting by teams, media members, fans, and supporters.

Visit www.npsl.com for the full story.