Emmy Awards won’t have a host this year for the first time since 2003

According to he Associated Press, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said Wednesday that not having a host allows more time to highlight departing shows, including fan-favorite “Game of Thrones,” which ended its run after eight seasons in May, and scored a record-setting 32 Emmy nominations.

Several other major shows also came to a close in the last year, including “The Big Bang Theory,” “Veep” and “Empire.” Instead of traditional jokes and dance numbers centered around a host, the show will dedicate extra time to honor these shows.

Collier said several possible hosts were considered and contacted for the Sept. 22 ceremony, but declined to directly mention whether anyone had accepted or declined the position.

The last time the Emmy Awards went without a host was 2003, also broadcast on Fox. Unlike other networks, Fox lacks a traditional late-night personality, typically the go-to choice for hosting.

The Oscars also went hostless this year after Kevin Hart stepped down from the position. Hart faced backlash in December over past homophobic tweets, and a replacement was never found.

