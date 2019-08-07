Dalton Man indicted for biting his wife’s face.

(DALTON, GA) – A Dalton man who is accused of biting off a “chunk” of his wife’s face, and beating her, has been indicted by a Whitfield County grand jury.

29 year old Santos Rumulo Puac-Ramirez was indicted on several charges, including aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and cruelty to children.

- Advertisement -

A four year old child was also struck during the incident.

Santos Rumulo Puac-Ramirez has been in the Whitfield County jail without bond since his arrest in May.

He’ll be arraigned on August 20th.