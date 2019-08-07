Cyntoia Brown is released from Tennessee women’s prison

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Cyntoia Brown was released early Wednesday from the Tennessee Prison for Women, where she was serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was a 16-year-old prostitute.

Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna and other celebrities had lobbied for Brown’s release. She was granted clemency in January by outgoing Gov. Bill Haslam.

Now 31, Brown will remain on parole for 10 years, on the condition she does not violate any state or federal laws, holds a job and participates in regular counseling sessions, Haslam’s commutation says.

Brown released a statement Monday saying she wants to help other women and girls suffering sexual abuse and exploitation.

