Charges dropped against Kyrara Estes from trooper arrest

The Hamilton District Attorney’s Office confirms charges have been dropped against a Cleveland woman who was pulled out of a vehicle by a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer.

A video circulated on social media of a traffic stop involving Kyara Estes.

Estes was seen being pulled out of the car by the officer.

An affidavit said that she refused to get out of the car.

Estes was a passenger in the vehicle.

She was then arrested for charges including speeding, knowingly permitting a person to operate a vehicle, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Estes did have a hearing today where the decision was made to dismiss the charges against her.