Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – August 6th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Little Drier Start For The New Work Week … And A Little Hotter As Well !



This Morning: Expect fair skies to continue. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60’s & lower 70’s. Some patchy fog will be present as well.

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, dry, and hot for Tuesday with highs between 90-92. Heat indices could reach 96 – 98. Fair to partly cloudy and continued dry forTuesday night with lows around 70.

A few widely scattered showers and storms possible later Wednesday, with highs near 90. More sunshine, hot, and dry for Thursday with a few more late showers and storms by the end of the week and the first half of the weekend.

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of August. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

