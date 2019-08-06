Titans Marcus Mariota Carrying More Weight in Effort to Stay Healthier

The Titans are gearing up for their first preseason game Thursday night as they tackle Philadelphia. Keeping Marcus Mariota healthy will be huge for Tennessee. He has struggled with injuries every year, so this year, he reported to camp carrying some extra weight, which the team hopes will make him more durable.

Said Mariota:”I mean I feel good running around. I don’t notice it too much I guess. I think it’s a good and healthy weight for me and something that I will hopefully continue to keep on and maintain throughout the year.”