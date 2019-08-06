Share your neighborhood history & culture with Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The City of Chattanooga is launching a new initiative that will showcase Chattanooga a neighborhoods’ diverse history.

Residents gathered at the Carver Youth and development center where a group called “Neighboroots” invited the public to submit ideas for public art projects and performances.

They’ll be looking at historical markers that celebrate the people, places, and moments that define our city. Anybody can apply.

Tyler Younts in the Mayor’s Office says “We have a team of people in our Neighboroots committee that can help them make that happen. We have historians, and fine designers that’ll help with the marker. We have people who have done performances before who can help put a performance together.”

Projects will be evaluated by a committee of local neighborhood leaders . Winners will receive funding from the City to implement their project.