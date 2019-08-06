Ringgold police fire officer after allegations of inappropriate behavior

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – The Ringgold Police department has fired Sergeant Scott Martin over numerous complaints of inappropriate behavior.

They conducted an internal affairs investigation into the complaints going back for two years.

Several women told investigators that Martin had stalked them in person and on social media.

Two of them said he pressured them to have encounters with his wife and himself.

Another said he sent her an unsolicited photo of his genitals.

The investigation also found similar complaints filed against him at a previous job and even at a brief stint teaching for the Murray County school system.

They found inappropriate, but not illegal, text messages with a female student.

The investigation says he resigned from that job instead of facing suspension.

In the other job, he was fired for making an inappropriate remark to a counselor.