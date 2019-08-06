Morgan Kinder indicted for death of snakes and a turtle

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The wife of a man who shot and killed himself after becoming the focus of an animal cruelty case in February has been indicted by the Whitfield County grand jury for aggravated cruelty to animals.

Twenty six year old Morgan Kinder was indicted on the more serious charge of aggravated cruelty to animals for the death of five snakes and one turtle, according to the indictment.

Kinder and her husband Stephen Kinder became the focus of investigations in Dalton and Cleveland, Tennessee, after several people came forward with complaints of neglect at Kinder’s dog training business in Cleveland.

Stephen Kinder later died of a self-inflicted gunshot.