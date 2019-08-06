Hometown Tours North Georgia: Haig Mill Lake Park

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF)-Hometown Tours continues its journey through Whitfield County.

Haig Mill Park is the newest park in Dalton, Georgia.

- Advertisement -

It is the largest park with more than 300 acres.

They have a 3.5 mile walking/biking trail, fishing docks, picnic pavilion and kayaks.

Many people come to Haig Mill Park just to enjoy the beauty

Holley King says, “In Dalton, we have a lot of parks but not with this beautiful view as you can see and the kayaks and that’s what really brought us out to it, is the kayaking, trails and the peacefulness of outdoors.”

Haig Mill park is a part of a watershed so they have park specific rules like no pets are allowed and no motorized vessels are allowed in the lake.

Even with strict guidelines, Dalton resident’s think that this is the perfect park for their family activities.

Stephanie Pratt says, “So I just think that this has been such a great asset to our community. We come here to play on the playground. My husband loves to come here and fish. He goes off on the track on the trail and finds somewhere to fish. And just the kayak feature is really awesome to come and get away, have some peace and so I feel like there is something for everybody here.”

The park was opened almost a year ago and it is a great place to come and get away.