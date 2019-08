CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office reports that a crash this afternoon involved a fatality.

It happened around 4:45 in the 2200 block of No Pone Road.

A motorcycle collided with an SUV.

The male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead by EMS.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will investigate the crash.