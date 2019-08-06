Auto supplier expanding in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A German auto supplier is expanding their operations in Chattanooga.

ATN Hoelzel LP will build a new facility here that will be their North American headquarters.

They expect the $6 million investment to create another 100 jobs in Hamilton County over the next five years.

ATN Hoelzel LP provides robotic gluing equipment for the auto industry.

The plan is to move their current manufacturing facilities in Chattanooga to a nearby building on Lee Highway near Volkswagen.

They will turn the original facility into office space for the headquarters.

Company COO Thomas Brandler issued this statement on the announcement:

“ATN is thrilled to announce our newly expanded manufacturing facility in Chattanooga. With the support of both the city and state we will be able to attract new talent in the region and create more highly skilled and compensated jobs to drive the manufacturing landscape of our hometown forward. Our expertise in dispensing quality robotic solutions has been recognized by most car manufacturers across North America, who are using our systems in all production areas for their ICE and electric vehicle production lines. The U.S. manufacturing facility has become our second largest plant worldwide and perfectly complements our German Production and Services offered at the headquarters in Saxony, Germany.”