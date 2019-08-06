Hamilton County Schools first day on Wednesday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School System will kick off the new year on Wednesday with a few new changes.

That includes a newly renovated and expanded Snow Hill Elementary School.

“Welcoming the kids to Snow Hill in a much larger school. A nice big gym that they’ll have there and just a refreshed look,” H.C.S. Communications Officer Tim Hensley said.

The district will also have a new busing system with a company called “First Student.”

By after fall break, they hope to have an app parents can use.

“You can actually look at where your student’s bus is, track that,” Hensley said.

For the general public, this is a friendly reminder that school starting back might impact your commute.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office added that drivers should allow extra time traveling through school zones and places where buses are picking up and dropping off kids.

They encourage motorists to be extra vigilant in school zones and neighborhoods where kids might be traveling.

“Watch out for those buses that are on the road. Slow down a little bit. Make sure that when that stop arm comes out that you do stop, because that could really mean life or death for a student getting on a school bus,” Hensley said.

For students, Hensley stressed the importance for kids to show up on the first day and get there on time.

“Getting to school and learning while you’re there. Looking forward to a huge day tomorrow,” Hensley said.