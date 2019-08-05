West Nile Virus mosquitoes reported in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department has found several locations around the county with mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus.

They say this happens every summer and the best thing to do is to protect yourself from being bitten in the first place.

Some of the best ways include using mosquito repellents that contain DEET, covering your skin with clothing, and limiting your time outdoors.

You can also keep an eye out for spots around your yard where mosquitoes may look to breed.

Bonnie Deakins with the Health Department gave us this advice.

“Make sure there is no standing water in your yard like no bird baths or planters, they need to be emptied out and scrubbed once a week.”

If you feel sick with symptoms like fever and body aches after being bitten by mosquitoes, go see a doctor right away.