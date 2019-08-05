Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – August 5th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Little Drier Start For The New Work Week … And The New School Year !



Some lingering clouds and patchy morning fog developing. Lows will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Partly cloudy skies will return for Monday. Mainly dry for this afternoon, with only spotty storms possible. Those storms are possible – but not very likely. Another warm & humid day, with high in the upper 80’s to near 90.

Overnight tonight: Becoming fair, with lows back in the upper 60’s. Additional fog is also possible.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, dry, and hot for Tuesday with highs between 90-92. A few widely scattered showers and storms possible later Wednesday, with highs near 90. Some sunshine and dry for Thursday with a few more late showers and storms by the end of the week and the first half of the weekend.

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of August. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

