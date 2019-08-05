Mocs Finally Return to Scrappy Moore Practice Field After Spring Floods

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Mocs football team no longer has to find a place to practice.

Scrappy Moore Field re-opened Monday after flooding last spring.

Scrappy used to be split up with a grass and turf surface, but now it’s one big turf field, and the players and coaches loved returning to their practice home.

Said defensive lineman Telvin Jones:”Everybody was surprised. We were out there waiting on a bus and everything. Once he got the guys over and told us to come to the field. Everybody was excited just to see how it looked and everything.”

Reporter:”How significant is this new field for the program?”

Said head coach Rusty Wright:”It’s huge. It is. It’s huge. The setting we are in, and where we are at. Having a full field. Not having to rely on going other places and those kind of things. But we can get everything we need to get done now. The scoreboard down here. The two goal posts.The thing about being down here is we are going to be able to do a lot more things. My equipment is down here. I got sleds and chutes and those things. Things we haven’t done since day one of spring practice.”

Said Jones:”Yeah I like it. I like it. It’s more running. I like it yeah.”