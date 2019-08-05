McMinn Co Must Fight Adversity to be Successful

McMinn County heads into the new football season searching for their first winning year since 2016, and that can be a tough journey when you play in the state’s biggest classification.

If you’re looking to discuss the finer points of Class 6A football, don’t ask McMinn Co head coach Bo Cagle.

Reporter:”The good thing is you’re 6-A. You are going to have some bodies.”

Said Cagle:”There ain’t nothin’ good about being 6A. There ain’t nothin’. You say we’ve got bodies. This is the lowest number. The lowest on my roster that I’ve had in. This is my 13th year, and we are down probably 25 or 30 players.”

Said running back Jalen Sharp:”We’re going to be smaller, but really we’ve just got to fight. We’ve just got to bring it to them. Get that dog in us and come out and compete really.”

Said tight end Will Miller:”McMinn has always been a physical team. We might not have the best athletes on the field, but we are going to come play, and we are going to come give you everything we’ve got for four quarters. I think that’s what it needs to be. This year especially.”

Expect for the Cherokees to grind away with that hard-nose mentality.

Said Cagle:”Our team right now we are pretty good up-front. We’ve got hard-nose down hill running backs. We’ve got fullbacks that can really lead up in there. I think the run game has got to be where we start.”

Reporter:”What do you think will be the story of McMinn County football this season?”

Said Cagle:”I think adversity will be. How we overcome adversity. If we can, I think we can have a successful year.”

Said Miller:”Like I said just fight adversity. It makes us better men. Better football players. Fight adversity. Get over adversity.”

Reporter:”How many times have you heard coach Cagle or any coach use the word adversity.”

Said Sharp:(chuckles) “Every single day about five times. Five times every session. Every single day.”