Man pleads guilty killing his baby daughter in a hot car

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Travis McCullough entered a guilty plea on Monday for the death of his baby in a hot car two summers ago.

He left his 11 month old girl, Kiara, and two other children in a hot car for several hours (prior story).

The Medical Examiner determined she died from exposure to high heat.

EMS reported that when they got to Kiara, her arm pit temperature was 106.1 degrees.

The other two children survived.

He was originally charged with criminal homicide and aggravated child abuse.

On Monday, he pleaded to 2nd Degree Murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.