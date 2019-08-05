Kansas and Chattanooga Apart of Vols Finalized Non Conference Basketball Schedule

(utsports.com) All of the non-conference games on the Tennessee men’s basketball 2019-20 schedule have been set.

After making back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and totaling 57 victories over the last two seasons, the Volunteers look to maintain their winning momentum.

- Advertisement -

High-profile matchups against Memphis (home, Dec. 14), Cincinnati (away, Dec. 18) and Wisconsin (home, Dec. 28) were previously announced, as was UT’s 2019 Emerald Coast Classic showdown against Florida State—which will be followed by a game against either Purdue or VCU. It was also recently announced that Tennessee is traveling to face the Kansas Jayhawks at historic Allen Fieldhouse as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge (Jan. 25).

Six more non-conference games also have now been set, all of which will take place at home at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee hosts UNC Asheville (Nov. 5), Murray State (Nov. 12), Alabama State (Nov. 20), Chattanooga (Nov. 25), Florida A&M (Dec. 4) and Jacksonville State (Dec. 21).

The games against Alabama State and Chattanooga are a part of the Emerald Coast Classic and lead into the four-team championship round in Niceville, Florida, during Thanksgiving Week.

The Vols tip things off by hosting an exhibition contest against Eastern New Mexico on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Tennessee’s SEC schedule is likely to be announced later this month.

The Big Orange will be led next season by rising senior guards Jordan Bowden and Lamonte Turner. Both players enter the season on the verge of joining UT’s 50-man 1,000-Point Club. They are the team’s top returning scorers, as Turner averaged 11.0 points per game, and Bowden averaged 10.6.

Tennessee also enters the season riding the nation’s longest active home win streak, having won 26 straight at Thompson-Boling Arena dating to the 2017-18 SEC Championship season.