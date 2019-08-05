Hometown Tours North Georgia: Dalton, More Than Carpet

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF)- We all know Northwest Georgia has hidden jewels.

Over the next two weeks, we’ll be showcasing some of them.

Today, we will look at how Dalton is expanding outside the carpet industry.

Dalton has been known as the carpet capital of the world for years.

At one point, 90% of the world’s carpet was coming from Whitfield and Murray County

Dalton is more than carpet.

Dalton Chamber of Commerce is committed to expanding their downtown area.

Local businesses like La Esperanza bakery here in Dalton are really flourishing.

Rob Bradham who is the President of Dalton Chamber of Commerce says, “We have also seen growth in other sectors as well particularly with uh startups and small businesses. Our downtown has undergone a retail renaissance over the course of the last couple of years. So our economy is growing across all sectors.”

South Korea Solar Panel Company Hanwha Q Cells has the largest solar panel manufacturing facility in Dalton, Georgia.

Q Cells has invested million of dollars in the facility and has hired over 500 employees.

Carl Campbell who is the Vice President of Economic Development for the Dalton Chamber of Commerce says, “(We are) Just trying to bring industries that you know are diverse and complimentary to what we have in terms of people products and resources. So you know, Q Cells fits that bill because it is a high technology industry in a field that’s probably not going away because we are all looking to become more and more sustainable and efficient with our resources so they fit in with that very nicely.”

Solar panels aren’t the only thing being manufactured in Dalton.

Prodigy disks, le-glue, peachy clean scrubbers and grabber hand warmers are all manufactured there.

Dalton may still be the flooring capital of the world, but they are so much more than that.