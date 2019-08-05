Diversity tour bus makes stop in front of Unum

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Unum is rallying their employees and community members to embrace diversity and advance inclusion.

The CEO action mobile diversity bus made a stop in front of Unum in Chattanooga.

It’s part of the Check Your Blind Spots bus tour that uses virtual reality, gaming technology and other interactive activities to teach people about unconscious bias.

Unum, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Chattanooga and EPB partnered together to make this event possible.

Bree McCurdy, a staffing specialist with Unum, says she got a lot out of it.

“There has definitely been examples that have been addressed that I have been doing unconscious bias and so yes, you don’t know until you see something like this,” McCurdy said.

Lauren Shuler, a staffing consultant, liked the creative aspect.

“I think the virtual reality was really cool, to actually be there and be in that situation and see what someone sees firsthand and witness it. It was very interesting,” Shuler said.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke says it is important to be tolerant and stand up against hate.

He addressed the recent mass shootings across the country.

“We have to remember that hate doesn’t just happen passively. It is nurtured, it is encouraged, it is coddled. Those things allow it to flourish and to result in things like what we saw this weekend,” Mayor Berke said.

He says we have to check our own biases.

“We have to make sure on every level that we are doing the right thing in our workplace, in our family environment, in our places of worship to make sure that as we try to make this great city what it can be that we are including everybody in that work,” Mayor Berke said.

Employees say they have to continue to have this conversation, even when the bus leaves.

The bus makes stops all across the country.