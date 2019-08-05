Cleveland opens new Candy’s Creek Cherokee Elementary

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A new Cleveland City school opened its doors up for the first time.

Today students had a half day at Candy’s Creek Cherokee Elementary School.

- Advertisement -

Administrators say a lot of hard work and preparation went into making this day possible.

They say a new school was needed for the district.

Teachers say they are excited to figure out the new building with their students.

Teacher Kayla Akins says “You don’t get many chances to do what we are doing. So I think it is going to be a great opportunity for all of us to build the school family, to make great memories and to be in a new building. You don’t get an opportunity, this doesn’t come along very often.”

The principal says right now there are more than 450 students enrolled in the school.