Cagle Mountain plane crash preliminary report released

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) The National Transportation Safety Board has issued their preliminary report on the plane crash on Cagle Mountain on July 17th.

The report says the pilot was seriously injured when he made an emergency landing in a field.

It was an experimental, amateur built plane.

The pilot says the electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) and the electrical system failed and then he lost engine power.

When he could not get it started again, he tried to glide to a nearby airstrip.

But when that wasn’t working, he picked a field for the emergency landing.

However his airspeed dropped and he stalled, causing the crash landing.

The report says the plane bounced and nosed-over.

The NTSB is now inspecting the wreckage of the plane which they recovered.