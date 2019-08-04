Weather Update: Saturday’s Forecast – August 4th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Scattered Afternoon Showers & Storms Most Likely Sunday!



After the morning fog burns off, expect partly cloudy, hot, and humid conditions return for your Sunday. Also, look for more isolated PM afternoon showers and storms popping back up. Highs will be in the upper 80’s. Any showers will diminish Sunday night with lows in the upper 60’s to around 70.

This trend will continue throughout the week with more unsettled with scattered afternoon and evening showers. Highs will more than likely stay in the mid 80’s.

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of August. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

