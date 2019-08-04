No “hocus pocus” solution for Dade County

DADE COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — After going 1-9 last year, it was time for a change for the Dade County Wolverines. That change comes in the form of legendary high school coach Dale Pruitt — who just happens to be the father of current Tennessee Volunteer coach Jeremy Pruitt.

The Wolverines are pressing the reset button in pursuit of their first winning season since 2015.

“I think it’s energized everybody,” senior running back Malaki Webb said. “Everybody’s excited to be around him, all the time, so everybody’s happy at practice and we’re working our butts off, I guess.”

Coach Dale Pruitt is overhauling offense and attitudes down in Dade County.

“So far they’ve been eager. So far they’ve done what I’ve asked them to do,” Pruitt said. “Right now they’ve been a fun bunch.”

“The whole team has come together more. We’re all working a lot harder because he’s pushing us every day in the weight room, on the field,” Webb said.

“Everyone’s ready for practice. We’re always just hyped for practice and ready to see what Coach Pruitt presents us,” senior safety Austin Holcomb said.

Coach Pruitt has been presenting a lot more passing plays than Dade has run in the past. However, no game plan is set in stone.

“We may throw it 15 times one night. We may throw it twice the next night. It’s just according to what they give us,” Pruitt said. “It’s not going to be a hocus pocus thing. It’s going to be a hard work thing, taking care of the ball, the fundamentals that nobody wants to hear about.”

After finishing dead last in the region last year, the Wolverines say the bar is set for this year.

“I think the group we have now has really come together and started a bond as a family and that will help us out in the long run,” Webb said.

“Last year is the past and this is the new year, and we have new guys that people haven’t seen their talent. I think we’re all ready to prove that we’re capable of doing what people don’t expect,” Holcomb said.

“We’re coming to win this season. We’re coming to show them,” junior defensive back and receiver Carson Sied said.

Dade County opens up the season Friday, August 23 against Gordon Lee.