Baylor using losing seasons as motivation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Losing seasons are not something the Baylor Red Raiders are used to. In fact, over the last 15 years, Baylor has recorded just 3 seasons under .500 — two of those coming in the last two years.

The Red Raiders say this year feels different, and they believe they have what it takes to get Baylor back into the win column.

“It’s going to take more than what we’ve given the past two years,” head coach Phil Massey said.

After two years of injuries and disappointments, the Baylor Red Raiders are ready to start over with a fresh mindset.

“Two years ago we had a lot of talent and still came up very short, you know, didn’t have that great of a year. Just kind of learning from that, you don’t need all that talent,” senior linebacker Noah Martin said. “You just need guys that are willing to work hard, and that’s what we’re really focusing on this year.”

“There were kids last year that weren’t in it for the long haul, and I think that’s different on our team this year because everybody here wants to win, they want to go to the championship game,” senior lineman Seth Johnson said.

“I think you’re going to see guys play with a little bit more enthusiasm, and guys are a little bit more hungry now,” Massey said. “You know, sometimes when you’ve had success like we’ve had in the past, you can become a little complacent. But this has made us reevaluate.”

Injuries have been a big problem for Baylor the last couple years. Three Red Raiders needed appendectomies last year alone.

“In the past, we haven’t had the depth we’ve had before, and when you have those types of injuries, it can really set you back, so we’ve got to stay away from injuries,” Massey said. “We do have a little bit more depth now starting in preseason than we’ve had in the past. That creates competition, and competition is always good.”

Confidence is also good.

“People forgot about last year,” Johnson said. “We put it all behind us. It’s a new year. We’ve got a new group of seniors, new players, and I think everyone here believes in us, at least on our team, and that’s really all we need.”