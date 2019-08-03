CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-This afternoon the Hamilton County school Board kicked off their second annual Back to School Bash at the First Tennessee Pavilion and Finley Stadium!

This event builds on the excitement leading up to the first day of school which is this Wednesday for Hamilton County Schools.

Students were able to get free backpacks and parents were giving safety resources for a safe back to school.

Hamilton County Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson says,”The community organizations have come out and given supplies and resources to make sure students are prepared. We’re so grateful for that and so grateful for this opportunity to get everybody together.”

Along with the free backpacks and school supplies families had the opportunity to enjoy games, food, and take a look at the new first student school buses.