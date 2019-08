CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A woman was shot in East Chattanooga Thursday evening.

It happened around 7 PM in the 2100 block of Ocoee Street.

A 38 year old woman drove herself to the hospital after being shot.

Witnesses fold officers that there was a large disorder in a parking lot when the shot was fired.

If you have any information on the incident, please call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.