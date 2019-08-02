Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – August 2nd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Scattered Afternoon Showers & Storms Through The Weekend!



It will be warm and muggy with areas of early morning fog developing. Lows will be near 70.

After the morning fog burns off, expect partly sunny, very warm, and humid conditions again for this Friday. Also,look for more scattered afternoon showers and storms popping back up. Highs will be in the upper 80’s. Any showers and storms will diminish Friday night with lows in the upper 60’s to around 70.

The weekend is still looking a bit unsettled with scattered mainly late day showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80’s and lows near 70.

A little drier to start next with highs around 90 by next Tuesday. Enjoy the brief break from temperatures topping 90…but considering the humidity, it’ll feel like the mid 90’s.

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of July. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

