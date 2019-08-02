Walker County Shelter resumes taking aninals by appointment

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – A spokesman says the Walker County Animal Shelter will resume taking in “owner surrender” and stray animals this month by appointment only.

Residents are asked to call ahead and schedule a date and time to drop off unwanted dogs and cats.

Commissioner Shannon Whitfield says it’s necessary to schedule the drop-offs to keep the staff from being overwhelmed.

Walker County temporarily suspended intake in late June when the shelter population reached 122 animals.

Currently, there are 59 dogs and cats housed at the shelter.

A drive begins Saturday to restock the shelter…they need dog and cat food, paper towels, clorox wipes.

The staff will be at the Walmart on Highway 27 in Lafayette tomorrow from noon to 6.