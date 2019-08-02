TSSAA finds recruiting violations at Grundy County High football

ALTAMONT, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TSSAA has levied penalties against the Grundy County High School football program over recruiting violations.

The school self reported the case from July 20th.

They admit that two student athletes from Sequatchie County attended a team function and got to meet Josh Dobbs at an event with the team.

The punishment is two year of probation for the program, but they will be able to compete and play in any playoff games.

Also Head Coach Tracy Hayworth has been suspended from the first two games of the upcoming season. His assistant will also miss two other games.

Here are the details of sanctions from the TSSAA (scroll through all 3 pages) :