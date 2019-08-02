Tree falls, kills driver during storm in national park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) – Officials in Tennessee say 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain in less than an hour contributed to the death of a Georgia man at Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

News outlets report 73-year-old Barry Willard Wallace died Thursday evening. He was from Cedartown, Georgia.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Deputy Superintendent Clay Jordan says a tree fell on Wallace’s car near Gatlinburg. Park rangers say Wallace was in the car alone while driving along U.S. Highway 441, commonly referred to as the Spur.

Officials say the heavy rain caused landslides, downed trees and flooding. The road was closed for several hours Thursday and Jordan said heavy equipment was used to stabilize the slopes.

