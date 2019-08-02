Signal Mountain Enters New Year With High Expectations

Signal Mountain experienced their first winning record last year since 2014.

And now that has the Eagles pumped for this season.

You can sense cooler temperatures on Signal Mountain, and now you can sense a renewed energy in the Eagles.

Said head coach Josh Roberts:”Before I took over in 2017 we had won three games in two years. Things are starting to turn around and kids expectations are higher now of what they should do. We’re not hoping to win anymore. We are going out there expecting to win.”

Said tight end Rod Hutcherson:”When I came in my sophomore year, we were focused on rebuilding the program. Maybe squeezing out a couple of wins and getting into the playoffs. This year we are really working at getting the first spot in the district and going to the playoffs and getting a good seed.”

Said quarterback Jack Wilson:”We’ve had a joke the whole off-season. If we don’t win two or three playoffs games, this whole season is kind of going to be a let down.”

Said Roberts:”We’re out here doing all of this conditioning, and they are not complaining. They’re going. They don’t ever say anything. They just go and do it. It’s kind of a workman type attitude this year, so it’s pretty good.”

A workman type attitude.

Sounds like an offensive lineman motto, and the Eagles hopes to fly behind the big guys.

Said Roberts:”We are going to try to be able to run the ball a little bit more with our linemen a little older now.”

Said Hutcherson:”So our linemen are basically the same from last year. Most of them are returning. They all have a lot of experience. I feel like they are going to be able to push some piles this year and get us some touchdowns.”

Said Wilson:”Our offensive line first off is great this year. I think we are going to be even better than last year. They’re awesome. Pearson Lindsay, Nate Menzel, Luke Bergren, Mason Hilke, and Will Carter and those guys.”

Reporter:”How much money will you get from your O-linemen since you mentioned every one of their names?”

Said Wilson:(chuckles)”Oh I don’t know. They’re awesome. I’m glad to have them.”