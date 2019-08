ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – The latest TennCare fraud case in our area involved undercover officers.

The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office has charged 51 year old Emma Martin with illegally using TennCare to obtain Oxycodone and Xanax.

And then they say on two separate occasions she sold them to undercover police.

“It’s a matter of public safety,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “When prescriptions hit the streets, it puts our children, our most vulnerable Tennesseans, at risk.”