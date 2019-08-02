Kirby Smart Excited to See Dawgs Receivers Start Working

Not many questions marks for third ranked Georgia as they opened camp on Friday, expect maybe at receiver.

The Dawgs certainly have some talented wide-outs, but they’re just untested.

Said head coach Kirby Smart:”I’m excited to see those guys work. They’ve got a chip on their shoulder. You guys continue to call them out. I continue to call them out. That gives them an opportunity to go shine. I’m excited by what those guys can do. I hope the growth happens fast, and we need to get those guys touches as much as possible, so they get some confidence because the biggest thing they are missing is experience.”