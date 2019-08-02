Grundy County deal means Adam Braseel will go free

ALTAMOUNT, Tennessee (WDEF) – Adam Braseel will be released from jail after a long court battle for a new trial.

He was convicted of first degree murder in the beating death of Malcolm Barrows in 2006.

But he continued to press for a new trial.

Today several witnesses testified at a hearing for the new trial.

But the court recessed and both sides went behind closed doors.

They emerged with a deal.

Braseel would plead tuilty to aggravated assault and the murder charge would be dropped.

As a result, the judge ordered that he be set free immediately.