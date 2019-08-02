Entenmann’s cookies recalled in 36 states for choking hazard

Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies sold by Walmart, Target, Publix and other retailers across the country are being recalled because the product might contain a choking hazard — visible blue pieces of plastic — in the packaging.

The recall involves boxes of 5-pack mini chocolate chips due to possible pieces of plastic in the individual packaging pouch, according to the product’s manufacturer, Bimbo Bakeries USA. Based in Horsham, Pennsylvania, the baking company is the American subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo, a Mexican multinational and the world’s largest producer of baked goods.

Recalled product Bimbo Bakeries USA

The plastic is not baked into the product as it was introduced during the packaging process; however, consumption of the plastic pieces may result in a choking hazard, the company said in a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Bimbo Bakeries initiated the recall after getting reports from consumers who found plastic pieces on or packaged with the product, the company said, adding it has not received reports of any injuries.

The recalled product has “Best Buy” dates of Aug. 31, 2019, or Sept. 7, 2019, the lot code 1350 to the left of the top of the box, and a UPC code of 7203002378 on the lower right hand corner on the back of the box.

It was sold in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Consumers who have purchased the cookies should not consume them but return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. The company said consumer questions can be answered at (800) 984-0989 24 hours a day, seven days a week.