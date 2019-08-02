Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – August 2, 2019

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There’s a lot to do in Chattanooga, and in nearby cities this weekend.

Head over to Signal Mountain for the world’s longest yard sale this weekend.

It covers 690 miles, and runs down U.S. 127, spanning six states.

It’s taking place Friday through Sunday, from around 8 a.m. until dark.

Be a superhero and support a good cause, or just dress up like one Saturday morning.

The 3rd Annual Superhero Sprint features a 5K and one mile fun run at the Chattanooga Riverpark off Amnicola Highway.

The event benefits the Epilepsy Foundation of Southeast Tennessee.

And yes, it will feature a costume contest.

The 5K race starts at 9 a.m.

You can go to a rodeo this weekend and help fight childhood cancer.

The 22nd Annual St. Jude Rodeo is happening Friday and Saturday night at Doug Yates Farm in Ringgold.

Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The rodeo starts at 8 p.m. both nights.

Hamilton County students can have some fun before heading back to school next week.

The school district is hosting a Back to School Bash Saturday at the First Tennessee Pavilion.

There will be food, student performances, and resources for families.

It’s all happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.