Chattanooga Police arrest three homicide suspects

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police arrested three suspects on murder chargers from a shooting last month.

Police arrested Antonio Watkins, who is pictured getting into the back of the police car.

Prandel Reid Jr. and Jamichael Smith were also arrested.

The shooting happened on July 21 on Trailwood Drive.

The victim, Tracy Calloway died from his injuries the next day.

All three suspects are charged with first degree murder, Criminal Conspiracy, Unlawful Possession of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.