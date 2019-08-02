80 firefighters battle a riverfront blaze in old industrial buildings

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A fire next to the old Quaker Oats plant along the river alarmed a lot of passersby this afternoon.

This is what drivers like Beth Williamson saw today around noon… a large plume of smoke rising off of Amnicola Drive.

The smoke rose from a large, abandoned building off of Judd Road.

The two story office building was next to the old silos from the Quaker Oats facility.

Chattanooga Fire Fighters were on the scene for hours spraying down the building to keep the fire from spreading.

It wasn’t easy. They battled both the heat and distance.

The fire was along way from the road, so getting the trucks and water there was a chore.

In all, it took 80 firefighters and four hours to bring it under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

*** Photos by CPD Officer Blackburn