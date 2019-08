CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The World’s Longest Yardsale is open for business for another year.

The annual yardsale runs down US 127 from Michigan to Alabama.

In our area, you can catch it running down the Sequatchie Valley, over Signal Mountain to Chattanooga and down Lookout Mountain to Fort Payne. (see the route here)

The sale draws hundreds of thousands of shoppers through Sunday.