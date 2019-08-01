Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – August 1st, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Typical Summer Weather To Begin The Month Of August!



Expect fair to partly cloudy skies through the morning. Mainly dry, warm, and muggy with lows around 70 along with some patchy fog.

- Advertisement -

Partly cloudy, very warm and humid for this afternoon, and again, expect a few widely scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs will reach the upper 80’s to around 90.

Overnight tonight: Becoming fair and muggy again, with lows in the upper 60’s to around 70.

The Rest Of The Week: Typical summer time weather will set up for the end of the week and the weekend as well, with highs around 91 and only isolated, primarily late afternoon showers and storms through Saturday. A few more afternoon showers and storms possible for Sunday with more typical Summer-like weather for the beginning of next week.

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of July. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.