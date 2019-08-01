Vols Head Into Fall Camp With “Best Staff in the Country”

Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt likes how his team is taking shape going into fall camp

Said Pruitt:”We have had lots of guys that really needed to change their bodies. You can see how their bodies have changed. You know Jarrett along with a lot of our guys has really changed his body.”

Pruitt also changed his coaching staff, bringing in guys like Tee Martin and Jim Chaney.

Said Pruitt:”All the intangibles that come with being a football coach, I truly believe that we do have the best staff in the country.”

Said offensive coordinator Jim Chaney:”I think we are all very comfortable with everybody around us. He is right. We have a great, competent staff. We get along very well, and we work very hard together. We are optimistic about that part of it.”

And Chaney gets to work with a veteran quarterback in Jarrett Guarantano.

Pruitt:”I’ve never been around a good player at any position that didn’t have some kind of toughness, and I think we all know that Jarrett is a tough guy. So I think he’s poised to have a really good year.”

The offensive line is still a big question, especially the return of Trey Smith, who has been sidelined with a recurrence of blood clots in his lungs.

Said Pruitt:”Trey has expressed that he wants to play football. Our doctors have kind of collaborated with everybody across the country, a lot of specialists, to figure out a plan to enable him and to give him an opportunity to be able to do that.”

If the Vols want a healthy season, they have to minimize turnovers.

Pruitt:”If you are an offensive team and you don’t turn the ball over, last year in the power five you had a 73 percent chance to win the game. If you turn the ball over one time, it’s a 51-percent chance.”