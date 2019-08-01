Thomaston escapees caught in Whitfield County

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Whitfield County deputies have captured the second escaped inmate from Thomaston, Georgia.

Zachery Rampley and James Owenby walked away from a work detail yesterday south of Atlanta and got away by stealing a public works truck.

Rampley was serving time for driving offenses and Owenby for burglary.

Owenby has ties to Whitfield and Murray Counties, where the burglary charge came from.

Around 1:30 AM, Whitfield deputies acted on a tip and found the pair south of Dalton.

They captured Rampley, but Owenby got away.

However they captured him around 9 AM after a brief foot chase.