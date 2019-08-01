McCallie Hopes Their Defense Can Create the Same Threat as Their Quarterback

McCallie was so close to the state tile game last year, losing 10-7 to MUS in the semi-finals.

Said head coach Ralph Potter:”It was a great bunch of kids. Really experienced. Probably the best defense I’ve ever been around. You know it just didn’t happen for us.”

Now coach Potter has to rebuild the defense, but he has a good starting block in Jay Hardy, a highly recruited prospect.

Said lineman T.J. Mason:”Jay Hardy is definitely. He’s a weapon. He shows good energy to the team. He’s a good leader.”

Said Potter:”Well we are replacing eight starters. The guys we’ve got replacing them are good players, so I think we’ve got some good ingredients. It’s just going to take awhile to cook it.”

And coach can’t wait to get cookin’ with returning senior dual threat quarterback DeAngelo Hardy.

Said Potter:”He has been so good at what he does well. Running the option. Running the football. People really defensed us differently than they’ve ever defensed us before. So we are spending a lot of time trying to grow out our offense for answers for those type of things.”

And Hardy feels like a new man this season.

Said Hardy:”Oh I had labrum surgery. My labrum has been torn since my freshman year after the summer. I’ve just been playing through it.”

Never would have known Hardy had a bum shoulder last year.

He still threw for over a thousand yards while running for 14-hundred yards.

Said Hardy:”I mean I feel new. I feel like I can be me all the way and not have to think about anything, so I can just let everything loose.”

Said Potter:”He’s such a great player. Just a great football player. Great competitor. I’m looking forward to a really good year with him.”