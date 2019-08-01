Lansing Ends Chattanooga Red Wolves Nine Match Unbeaten Streak

(chattredwolves.com) Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (6-5-7) fell to Lansing Ignite FC (7-5-9) 0-2 at Cooley Law School Stadium Wednesday night. The loss marks the end of Chattanooga’s nine-game unbeaten streak.

Lansing came out hot in the opening minutes of the match, nearly finishing two chances in the first three minutes. Robinson Moshobane opened scoring for Lansing in the 32nd minute with a left-footed shot outside of the Red Wolves’ 18-yard box. Running down the right flank, Rafael Mentzingen slotted a pass into Moshobane who let the ball run across his body before striking it into the back of the net, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead. Despite Lansing outshooting Chattanooga seven to three and displaying strong possession in the first half, the Red Wolves defense would hold solid, leaving the 1-0 score to stick going into halftime.

After a couple substitution changes, the second half showed promise for the Red Wolves, with chances created for Steven Beattie, Tony Walls and Eamon Zayed, but Lansing’s Pato Botello Faz sealed the match with a goal in the 84th minute, giving Lansing the final 2-0 lead.

Despite the two goals conceded, goalkeeper Alex Mangels recorded two key saves, five crosses claimed and one punch. Forward Steven Beattie had four of Chattanooga’s eight shots on the night, and defender Vangjel Zguro recorded seven tackles and created three chances for the Red Wolves.

Up next, the Red Wolves host North Texas SC for Paws on the Pitch at David Stanton Field on Saturday, Aug. 3. Fans can bring their leashed dogs to the dog-friendly match, in partnership with Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga. Dog entry is $3 at the gate, and net proceeds benefit HES. Gates open at 6 p.m. ET. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.