“Extremely Successful” cancer surgery for Cleveland girl

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Cleveland girl battling cancer is having surgery today.

Five year old Olivia Weatherford was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in April.

- Advertisement -

Since then, the Cleveland community has rallied around the girl and her family.

Her parents have posted that the surgery is over and they have removed 90% of the cancer.

The doctors say the rest is small enough to be treated.

The remaining cancer is around her renal artery and her celiac artery.

They call the surgery extremely successful.

She still faces stem cell transplants.