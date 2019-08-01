Domestic fight leads to family stabbing in Bradley County

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A son has been charged with stabbing his father in the neck and chest early Thursday morning in Bradley County.

Investigators say 33 year old Christopher West went to the house on Eagle Park Drive to try to end a fight between his mother and father.

But the dispute got worse and the father and son went outside to fight.

They say West had a Swiss Army knife and stabbed his father.

He then applied pressure to the wounds while his mother called an ambulance.

The 55 year old father is listed in stable condition.

The son has been charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault.